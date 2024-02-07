trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2718912
Prerna Arora's Hero Heeroinee To Feature A BIG STAR? Details Inside

As the casting decisions unfold, the question of whether the lead actor will be from the Tamil or Kannada industry remains unanswered.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 07:47 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: YouTube

New Delhi: The anticipation for the upcoming movie 'Hero Heeroine' is escalating, fueled by intriguing posters that features actress Divyah Khosla Kumar. Speculations abound regarding the male lead. Rumors suggest an extended special appearance by a South Indian superstar, known for delivering powerful messages aligned with the theme of 'Dhumra Pyaar Nishedh', aiming to resonate with the youth. The industry buzzes with excitement, with names like Rishabh Shetty and the dynamic Nagarjuna surfacing as potential leads.

While Rishabh Shetty, celebrated for versatile roles with societal messages, might share the screen with Divyah Khosla Kumar, the enigmatic Nagarjuna brings his charismatic presence, adding an extra layer of intrigue. Seasoned actor Sudeep and emerging talent Rishabh Kashyap also contribute to the mystery surrounding "Hero Heeroine."

The mention of Vikram, whether it's the seasoned Chiyaan Vikram or a new face, adds grandeur and mystery. As the casting decisions unfold, the question of whether the lead actor will be from the Tamil or Kannada industry remains unanswered.

Stay tuned as the veil of mystery surrounding the male lead in "Hero Heeroine" is gradually lifted, promising a cinematic journey that not only captivates but also carries profound messages for the youth.

 

