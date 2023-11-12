Diwali 2023: Vipul Amrutlal Shah And Team 'Bastar' Sends Festive Greetings Post Schedule Wrap Up

New Delhi: Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Bastar: The Naxal Story has wrapped up its first schedule just in time for the Diwali festivities. Fresh off the success of the blockbuster The Kerala Story, Vipul Shah’s Bastar starring Adah Sharma is based on a sensitive subject and the crew has been shooting amidst tight security protocols.

#VipulAmrutlalShah & Team 'Bastar - The Naxal Story' wishes you all a very Happy Diwali filled with the warmth of love, the glow of happiness, and the sparkle of togetherness. Celebrate the festival of lights with joy! @sudiptoSENtlm @adah_sharma @Aashin_A_Shah pic.twitter.com/OVmJW019HG — Sunshine Pictures (@sunshinepicture) November 12, 2023

A source reveals that the first schedule of Bastar had a successful wrap up just before the Diwali festivities began. On occasion of schedule wrap up the team also shot a fun filled happy video from location wishing everyone a happy Diwali.

Bastar: the naxal story is the amalgamation of the two genius minds who made The Kerala Story - Vipul Shah and director Suditpo Sen. Based on a true incident the film is touted to be moving and engaging and is likely to become a topic of conversation once it is up for release.