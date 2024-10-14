Do Patti Trailer: Kriti Sanon, Kajol, And Shaheer Sheikh Promise A Thrilling Tale Of Mystery And Deception – Watch

The trailer for ‘Do Patti,’ starring Kriti Sanon, Kajol, and Shaheer Sheikh, has finally been released. Much to fans’ anticipation, it packs a powerful punch of mystery, drama, and deceit.

In the trailer, Kriti Sanon takes on a psychotic dual role, adding a thrilling dynamic to the film. Playing two crooked twins, Kriti brings an air of unpredictability and danger as her characters’ deceptions unravel. The twins’ conniving schemes create chaos and set the stage for a tense cat-and-mouse chase, with Kajol playing the dedicated cop determined to uncover the truth.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram, Kriti wrote, “My first as a producer! My first with a double role.. one of my most challenging roles.. This butterfly’s kattha is too special.. @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial @kanika.d @katthapictures.”

She further added, “Twists, turns, rivalry, love, hurt and an important subject that the entire team feels strongly for.. Can’t wait for you all to watch the film.. Filhaal.. trailer kaisa laga?? #DoPattiOnNetflix @kajol @shaheernsheikh @beatnikbob5 @netflix_in.”

Watch the trailer here:

Kajol’s role as the police officer brings a contrasting force of moral integrity to the plot. Her character, focused on solving the mystery of a deadly accident, finds herself drawn deeper into the twisted reality created by the twins.

As the plot progresses, it becomes clear that nothing is as it seems, with secrets, lies, and betrayals surfacing at every corner. The trailer hints at escalating tension as Kajol’s character faces increasing challenges in piecing together the puzzle, while the twins, played by Kriti, continue to manipulate everyone around them.

The makers also released a poster of the film a while ago, have a look:

Set to release on October 25, 2024, on Netflix, this thriller promises an intriguing blend of suspense, drama, and psychological intensity. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, the film is poised to captivate audiences with its dark themes and complex characters.

Alongside Shaheer Sheikh in a supporting role, ‘Do Patti’ is set to explore the depths of human deception and moral ambiguity, making it a must-watch for fans of intense, character-driven thrillers. With a strong cast and a tightly woven storyline, this movie will likely stand out in the OTT space this year.