New Delhi: Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra starrer The Sabarmati Report continues to make waves across the nation with its hard-hitting story. Tackling a sensitive chapter of India’s history, the film has struck an emotional chord with audiences. Receiving widespread acclaim from viewers and critics alike, it continues to perform successfully in theaters.

The Sabarmati Report is based on the real-life events surrounding the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra.

Now, as the nation prepares to celebrate Cinema Lovers Day on 29th November this Friday, The Sabarmati Report will be available to watch in theaters across the country for just ₹99!

Beyond the audience's appreciation, the film has also received strong support from the government. The Honorable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the Honorable Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, have acknowledged the film for courageously revealing the truth.

Additionally, the film has been declared tax-free in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

The audiences will have the incredible opportunity to watch this impactful film for just ₹99. This will not only make the film more accessible but will also amplify its reach and influence across the country.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios.

The film is now released in theatres.