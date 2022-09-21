Doctor G: Anand Pandit acquires All India Distribution Rights for Ayushmaan Khurana’s medical comedy

New Delhi: The latest buzz in Bollywood is that Anand Pandit Motion Pictures has bought nationwide theatrical rights for the upcoming Ayushmaan Khurana and Rakul Preet Singh starrer, 'Doctor G'.

The veteran producer explains his reason to distribute the campus comedy drama thus, "Right in the middle of big budget, larger-than-life films is a new stream of cinema that is closer to reality, relatable, heartwarming, quirky and also thought-provoking and I will always back such solid scripts. Plus Ayushmaan Khurana has shown that it is possible to remain focused on good content as an actor and still succeed and this film will for sure click with the audience."

Pandit says, 'Doctor G' is a film that he loved from the first scene to the last and its unusual premise, according to him, will definitely click with the audience.

The film is the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap and is produced by Junglee Films. It also stars acting powerhouse Shefali Shah in a crucial role. The trailer of the film was released yesterday and has received positive response from the audience. Written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap, 'Doctor G' is set to release in theatres on 14th October.