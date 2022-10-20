NewsEntertainmentMovies
DOCTOR G

Doctor G: Ayushmann Khurrana meets real gynaecologist Dr. Atul Ganatra, talks about delivering babies at strange places- Watch

Doctor G actor Ayushmann Khurrana talked to gynaecologist Dr. Atul Ganatra about the strange places where he has delivered babies and more!

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 04:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shefali Shah starrer ‘Doctor G’ has released in the theatres and is praised by the audience. The film has certainly driven conversations about gender disparity and the sensitive yet hilarious journey of a medical student which is very close to real life incidents. To bring this to light, the makers bring a deep and fun conversation between our very own Ayushmann Khurrana aka Dr. Uday Gupta, and the real doctor Dr. Atul Ganatra, Sr. Gynaecologist, Fortis Hospital Mumbai.  

During the conversation, Ayushmann is seen expressing his desire of becoming a doctor in real life in past and playing his dream role in ‘Doctor G’ which was an honour for him. While the actor called doctors real life heroes, keeping it true to the movie, they had a chat exploring a fun side of this noble profession. As the film is about an only male in a batch full of females, in the conversation, Dr. Atul Ganatra also shared that women had a major dominance in his times too in his department. 

Moreover, Dr. Ganatra further shared he has delivered over 10,000 babies, making him “the Sachin Tendulkar of Gynaecology” as hilariously remarked by Ayushmann Khurrana. Ayushmann Khurrana also asked Dr. Ganatra questions about his profession affecting his personal life and the strange places where he has delivered babies. 

Watch the video here

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap Doctor G is set to release in theatres on 14th Oct. Junglee Pictures’ upcoming slate also includes ‘Woh Ladaki Hai Kahan?’, ‘Dosa King’, ‘Ulajh’ and ‘Click Shankar’ to name a few.

