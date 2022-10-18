NewsEntertainmentMovies
Doctor G box office collections: Ayushmann Khurrana’s medical comedy witnesses MASSIVE drop, earns THIS MUCH on Day 4!

Ayushmann Khurrana's medical comedy Doctor G has witnessed massive drop at the box office on its first Monday. The film saw a decline of 60 percent in its collections from Sunday.

  • Doctor G witnessed 60 percent drop in box office collections on Monday
  • The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as a male gynaecologist
  • It released in cinemas on October 14

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana’s medical comedy drama ‘Doctor G’ had a decent opening weekend. However, the film has failed to keep up to the expectations of the audience as it witnessed a drop in its box office collections on Monday. According to a report by Box Office India, Doctor G’s box office collections on Monday have seen a sharp decline of 60 percent from Sunday, collecting just Rs 1.5 cr nett. Contrary to this, the film had earned Rs 5.25 cr on Sunday.“Doctor G had a 60% drop in collections on Monday as it collected 1.50 crore nett.,” it read. The four day total of the film is around Rs 15.25 cr nett. 

In the coming days, it will be even harder for ‘Doctor G’ to mint money at the box office as Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ and Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Thank God’ are set to release. 

A look at the four days collections of ‘Doctor G’  

Friday - Rs 3,60,00,000 

Saturday - Rs 5,00,00,000 apprx 

Sunday - Rs 5,25,00,000 apprx  

Monday - Rs 1,50,00,000 apprx 

Total - Rs 15,35,00,000 apprx

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, ‘Doctor G’ is a signature Ayushmann Khurrana film that traces his life as a male gyanecologist who wanted to go into orthopaedics. The film also stars Shefali Shah in a prominent role. 'Doctor G' has been directed by Anubhuti Kashyap in her directorial debut. It also stars Sheeba Chaddha and Indraneil Sengupta in important roles.  

‘Doctor G’ released on October 14 and clashed with Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandu starrer ‘Code Name Tiranga’ at the box office, however, the latter too, hasn’t been performing well. 

