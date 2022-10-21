NewsEntertainmentMovies
DOCTOR G BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS

Doctor G Box Office Collections: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy-drama grosses Rs 35 cr globally in its first week

DOCTOR G takes audiences through an interesting and incredibly funny story of a hopeful orthopaedic who turns gynaecologist.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 04:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Doctor G Box Office Collections: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy-drama grosses Rs 35 cr globally in its first week

New Delhi: The medical campus comedy-drama, Doctor G starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah brought audiences a big dose of fun and laughter on 14th October and has garnered a lot of love amongst the viewers and at the box office.

With a solid week-1 grossing 35 crores globally with a domestic collection of 22 crores, Doctor G has received encouraging numbers at the Box Office paving the way for high-on-content mid-sized films to come back for release in theatres. Apart from bringing social conversation and highlighting a riveting subject in the most light-hearted manner, Doctor G has thoroughly entertained the audiences with humour and brilliant performances 

‘DOCTOR G’ takes audiences through an interesting and incredibly funny story of a hopeful orthopaedic who turns gynaecologist and the struggles he faces being the only male doctor in a batch full of girls. With a plot of how a man navigates his way in a woman’s world, this high-on-comedy drama is winning hearts the nation over.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh, and Anubhuti Kashyap Doctor G has released in theatres on 14th Oct. Junglee Pictures upcoming slate also includes ‘Woh Ladaki Hai Kahan?’, ‘Dosa King’, ‘Ulajh’ and ‘Click Shankar’ to name a few.

Live Tv

Doctor G box office collectionsDoctor G collectionsDoctor GAyushmann KhurranaBollywood

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of India-Pakistan cricket relationship
DNA Video
DNA: Look at Britain and France, not India on inflation
DNA Video
DNA: No Fees, No Exams?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of the system's 'dead sensibilities'
DNA Video
DNA: Entry for Burqa, No Entry for Bangles