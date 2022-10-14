NewsEntertainmentMovies
Doctor G movie review LIVE updates, Tweet reactions: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet's film in cinemas today!

Doctor G film review LIVE updates: Once again the audience is pinning high hopes on this Ayushmann Khurrana's brand of cinema boasts of having rich content.

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah's Doctor G opens in theatres today. Junglee Pictures presents yet another interesting storyline featuring Ayushmann in the role of a gynaecologist for the very first time. It has been directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. 

The actors took to social media urging fans to watch the film First Day First Show. Take a look here for some early reactions:

Doctor G trailer showed the fun-filled journey of a hopeful orthopaedic who turns a Gynaecologist (Ayushmann) and the struggles he faces being the only male doctor in a class full of women. With a plot of how a man navigates his way in a woman’s world, this high-on-comedy drama highlights a riveting subject in a light-hearted manner. 

Written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap Doctor G releases in theatres on October 14, 2022.  Junglee Pictures’ upcoming slate also includes ‘Woh Ladaki Hai Kahan?’, ‘Dosa King’, ‘Ulajh’ and ‘Click Shankar’ to name a few.

 

