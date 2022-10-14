Doctor G movie review LIVE updates, Tweet reactions: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet's film in cinemas today!

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah's Doctor G opens in theatres today. Junglee Pictures presents yet another interesting storyline featuring Ayushmann in the role of a gynaecologist for the very first time. It has been directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

DOCTOR G MOVIE REVIEW LIVE UPDATES:

The actors took to social media urging fans to watch the film First Day First Show. Take a look here for some early reactions:

#AnubhutiKashyap's #DoctorG is a quirky concoction with lots of vaginal humour.Audacious fearless cocky and cute. 3.5 stars — Subhashk Jha (@SubhashK_Jha) October 14, 2022

#DoctorG has sold approx. 18,000 tickets in three national chains - PVR, Inox, Cinepolis - for the opening day. The first day biz will majorly depend on the walk in audience — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) October 13, 2022

Coming to watch movie #DoctorG first show in pvr, saket new delhi, imagine movie tickets only 222 and one burger price in pvr 340 bucks

Amazing na @ayushmannk pic.twitter.com/Ff1gPhogHV October 14, 2022

#DoctorG is releasing today in theatres near you.. film made with a lot of heart give it all your love guys .. big thankyou to everyone who made this process so enjoyable. @anubhuti_k @ayushmannk @JungleePictures we really hope to bring smiles to your faces — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 14, 2022

Doctor G trailer showed the fun-filled journey of a hopeful orthopaedic who turns a Gynaecologist (Ayushmann) and the struggles he faces being the only male doctor in a class full of women. With a plot of how a man navigates his way in a woman’s world, this high-on-comedy drama highlights a riveting subject in a light-hearted manner.

Written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap Doctor G releases in theatres on October 14, 2022. Junglee Pictures’ upcoming slate also includes ‘Woh Ladaki Hai Kahan?’, ‘Dosa King’, ‘Ulajh’ and ‘Click Shankar’ to name a few.