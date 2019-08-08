close

Doctor Strange

'Doctor Strange' director is in awe of 'Baahubali 2'

American filmmaker Scott Derrickson, who helmed "Doctor Strange", is the latest to praise the film.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: It's been two years since "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" released at box office, and the film's charm has not yet faded for fans.

American filmmaker Scott Derrickson, who helmed "Doctor Strange", is the latest to praise the film.

Derrickson on Wednesday took to Twitter and shared a video of a scene from the movie in which lead actor Prabhas is seen cannonballing soldiers using coconut trees as the cannons.

"Behold, India's Baahubali 2!," Derrickson captioned the video.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the period drama is the second part of "Baahubali" franchise. The film continues to be one of India's highest grossers ever.

 

Doctor StrangeBaahubali 2Baahubali 2: The Conclusionscott derricksonSS Rajamouli
