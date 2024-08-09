Don 3: Farhan Akhtar Reveals He Approached Shah Rukh Khan For The Film Before Ranveer Singh, But…

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan fans were highly upset with the news of Ranveer Singh replacing him in Don 3. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor even insisted on getting one chance to prove his worth. But it was Shah Rukh Khan himself who chose to part ways with Don 3. In an interview with YouTuber Raj Shamani, Farhan Akhtar revealed how he went to SRK several times with the Don 3 ideas but something didn't click between them and they chose to get separated from the project.

Farhan in the same interview said, " There were a couple of ideas that we exchanged, wrote some stuff also but somehow… I mean either he was excited by something that I didn’t feel or then I was really excited by something that he felt was not… and that happens".

Farhan added that his script needed someone young from the generation and there was no better choice than Ranveer himself, "The kind of script that we were writing, what I wanted to do with it… It’s too early to speak about it unfortunately so I can’t into into details but it needed this next-generation actor in it,".

Parsing Ranveer Farhan said, " He is mischievous, just full of energy, which is what this needs and he is… I feel when it comes to this aspect of his performance, it’s still untapped. Like I don’t think he has done a role like this." He added, "Don requires a very different kind of performance from him. There is a certain holding everything inside that is needed for this character which I don’t think he has done so I feel, for him also, it is a nice challenge to be able to do this. You will see him in a different way".

Farhan even revealed that before Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan was approached to be the Don in his film. Don 3 will have Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in the lead.

