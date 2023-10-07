Dono: Rajshri Productions FINALLY Breaks Their 'No-Kiss' Rule, Features Intimate Scene With Rohan Khurana And Kanikka

New Delhi: With 'Dono,' Avnish Barjatya marked his successful foray into filmmaking. If there's one production house in Bollywood, that continues to keep traditions and family at its core, it's Rajshri Productions.

With the evolving nature of relationships and changing societal norms, Rajshri Productions has now included a kissing scene in their recently released film, "Dono." Rajshri Productions' first on-screen kiss was shared between Rohan Khurana, who plays a "crazy dulha" in the film based on modern relationships and Kanikka, who plays a bride.

It is evident that Rajshri Productions' willingness to experiment demonstrates their dedication to delivering engaging and contemporary narratives while respecting the sensibilities of their loyal fan base. Directed by Avnish Barjatya, the film stars Rajveer Deol, Paloma Dhillon, Rohan Khurana and Kanikka Kapur in the lead.