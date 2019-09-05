Dostana 2: Karan Johar introduces Lakshya as third lead of Kartik Aaryan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2' is in the works and fans are excited to know about every new development. While K Jo announced the film's first two leads—Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor—in June this year, the third lead was yet to be announced.

The wait has now come to an end as Johar took to Twitter and confirmed the third lead of the much-awaited film. Newcomer Lakshya is all set to make his debut with 'Dostana 2' and we couldn't be more thrilled!

Confirming the news on Twitter, K Jo wrote, “Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome #Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings...”

Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome #Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings... pic.twitter.com/zEgxX8a7V4 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 5, 2019

In another tweet, he clarified that Lakshya has no connections in the film industry and 'went through a legit audition process'

“Yes I woke up to several inquiries asking about his film industry connections!!! He is NOT from the business and went through a legit audition process !! Am grateful to Shanoo Sharma for introducing LAKSHYA to @DharmaMovies”, the filmmaker wrote.

'Dostana 2' is the sequel to the 2008 super-hit 'Dostana' that had John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.