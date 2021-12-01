Dosto, Pyaar mohabbat izzat itni milli: Dharmendra on ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ unit

New Delhi: Veteran actor Dharmendra is in awe of his fellow cast and crew members of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ for all the love and respect that he has received from them. Apart from Dharmendra, the Karan Johar directorial also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Sholay’ star shared a picture in which the team, which is currently shooting in Delhi, posed together for a beautiful picture.

In the photo, the actors' outfits can be seen dominantly in the colour white, whether it’s Dharmendra’s sweater to Shabana and Alia’s sarees to Ranveer’s jacket. Meanwhile, director Karan Johar opted for a multi-colour cord-set.

Dharmendra added the caption, "Dosto, Pyaar mohabbat izzat itni milli sab se....pata hi nahin chala main nayi unit ke saath kaam kar raha hoon...."

The film, which is being produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, has been written by Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra and Sumit Roy.

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim is working as an assistant director on the film.`Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani` is scheduled to hit theatres on February 10, 2023.