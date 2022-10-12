Double XL trailer: Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi fight against body shaming in this social comedy

New Delhi: From fries to fun… all good things come in size Double XL. Starring Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead, it is a film that hopes to redefine the way ‘attractiveness’ and ‘self-worth’ is measured. The makers dropped the trailer of the film today and it is all set to hit theatre screens on the November 4, 2022. Directed by Satramm Ramani, the slice-of-life comedy drama challenges bodyweight stereotypes that have long plagued us as a society. Shot across Meerut, Delhi and London, Double XL takes a trip into the hearts of two plus-size women, as they navigate through a society that frequently associates a woman's attractiveness or beauty with her size.

Looking at the trailer, ‘Double XL’ looks like a fun ride that has potential to spark social conversation around the taboo topic. While Huma Qureshi plays a sports presenter, Sonakshi Sinha steps into the shoes of an emerging stylist, both of whom piled on the pounds for the film.

‘Double XL’ also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra as the male protagonists, along with a talented ensemble cast. The film also has a special surprise for the fans in store as cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also makes his Hindi screen debut with ‘Double XL’. As director Satramm Ramani said, “This is an important film that addresses a coming-of-age subject in the most light-hearted and fun manner. Double XL was a film waiting to be made.”

Watch the trailer here -

Lead actress Sonakshi Sinha said, “I honestly believe that women are really going to connect with the film and relate to it on many levels. It’s unabashed, unpretentious and speaks to just about everyone.”

To this, Huma Qureshi further added, “What started off as a fun, casual conversation amongst friends culminated into this film. It was the best impromptu decision we made and I couldn’t be more excited. The subject excited me because it’s something that must be addressed through pop culture.”

This is Zaheer Iqbal’s second film. Sharing his excitement for the film, he said, “I’m extremely proud to be a part of this film and it’s high time we come to terms with the fact that beauty doesn’t correlate to one’s size or numbers on a scale.”

Mahat Raghavendra further added and said, “I’m really happy to be making my Bollywood debut with a film like Double XL. The ladies have done an outstanding job in the film.”

Double XL is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz in association with T-Series Films. The film is a Wakaoo Films, Elemen3 Entertainment & Reclining Seats Cinema production. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi & Mudassar Aziz.