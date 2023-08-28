trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2654872
'Dream Girl 2' Actor Ayushmann Khuranna Drops Cute UNSEEN Video Of 'Pooja' In Stunning Blue Saree - Watch

Upon a fan's request, Ayushmann Khurrana shares unmissable BTS footage of 'Pooja' from 'Dream Girl 2'

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 11:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Dream Girl 2' Actor Ayushmann Khuranna Drops Cute UNSEEN Video Of 'Pooja' In Stunning Blue Saree - Watch Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Comedy entertainer 'Dream Girl 2' has created an unparallel uproar in the theatre since its release. The film is earning immense love from the audience of all age groups.The film has collected over 40.71 Cr. over the weekend. 

With a whopping opening of 10.69 Cr., 'Dream Girl 2' has given Ayushmann Khurrana the biggest opening of his career. Amid the rising craze among the audience for Pooja, Ayushmann conducted a #AskAyushmann session where the love for the film was witnessed when an excited fan expressed his desire to see the unseen picture of Ayushmann as Pooja from the sets of Dream Girl 2 and the actor fulfilled the wish by sharing an exclusive unseen video. Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, "Unseen pic from #DreamGirl2 sets  #AskAyushmann"


Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles, and the film is now released in cinemas.

 

