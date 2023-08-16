trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2649887
AYUSHMANN KHURRANA

Dream Girl 2: Actors Ayushmann Khurrana And Ananya Panday Make Hearts Race In Latest Track 'Naach'

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, "Dream Girl 2" stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in lead roles.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 09:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • 'Dream Girl 2' releases a dance-number 'Naach'
  • The movie hits the silver screen on August 25, 2023

Trending Photos

Dream Girl 2: Actors Ayushmann Khurrana And Ananya Panday Make Hearts Race In Latest Track 'Naach' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Following the smashing success of the chart-topping track 'Dil Ka Telephone', 'Dream Girl 2' is back to make feet tap with its latest sensation 'Naach'. The magic of Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's on-screen chemistry is undeniable. Brace yourselves for a visual feast as the duo dazzles with mind-blowing dance steps that are guaranteed to leave audiences in awe. Ayushmann and Ananya bring their A-game, pushing the boundaries of dance entertainment. 

Prepare to dance your heart out, as Nakash Aziz lends his voice to the song! With Tanishk Bagchi as the music director, the music of "Naach" weaves enchanting melodies, while the lyrics by the one and only Shaan Yadav will surely ignite your desire to dance ceaselessly. 

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, "Dream Girl 2" stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The film also features stellar performances by Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Annu Kapoor in prominent roles. Be ready to be swept off your feet as "Dream Girl 2" graces the silver screen on August 25, 2023.

