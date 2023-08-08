Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana Looks Enchanting As Pooja In New Poster, Poses With Her Lovers

Mumbai: After the makers of the highly anticipated sequel, 'Dream Girl 2' unveiled a fascinating and entertaining trailer that offers a glimpse into the quirky and entertaining world of Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja. The fever for ‘Dream Girl 2’ refuses to slow down, and it reaches the Mumbai Police, who use the film to spread awareness about traffic.

On Monday, Mumbai Police took to Instagram and posted a traffic awareness video. They used the famous song ‘Dil Ka Telephone’ from Dream Girl as a way to spread traffic awareness.

Reportedly, the idea was to spread the message of avoiding calls while driving and to ensure safety, and the Mumbai Police shared a video in which it is seen that a guy talking on a mobile phone crosses the traffic rules and changes the path after seeing the traffic police on the other side.

Mumbai Police with a dialogue from ‘Dream Girl 2’ captioned the video, "Dream Girl's Call? Dont Make It A Nightmare For All! Aaj woh apni life ka sabse dangerous performance dene jaa raha hai,"?The consequence could be a lot more dangerous!#DontAvoid WarningBells #CallOfSafety #RoadSafety"

'Dream Girl 2' is the sequel to the highly successful film, 'Dream Girl', which was released in 2019. The first instalment was a big hit at the box office.

'Dream Girl 2', directed by Raaj Shandilya, stars Ayushmann, Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and Manjot Singh Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles, and the film is set to hit the cinemas on August 25, 2023.