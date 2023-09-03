'Dream Girl 2' Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-Starer Continues To Set Its Foot Strong, Inches Towards Rs 100 Crore

New Delhi: Ektaa R Kapoor's Comedy Entertainer Dream Girl 2 Starring Ayushmann Khurrana total collection stands at 78.06 Cr. and is still counting at a good pace!

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 made its entry to the theaters a week ago and is constantly standing strong at the box office. With its phenomenal humor quotient that is well supposed by a talented cast, the film has made the audience relish the experience of community viewing after a long time on the big screen. Constant love and support from the audience have made the film pave a successful journey at the box office. While the film opened well at 10.69 Cr. today, on its day 9 the film has collected 6.36 Cr. with its total now standing at 78.06 Cr.

Dream Girl 2 is indeed a special film for the audience that came from the house of Ektaa R Kapoor who gave the lead Ayushmann Khurrana the biggest opener of his career with the film. After having a great start, the film continued its dream run with the collection of 14.02 Cr. On day 2, Saturday, 16 Cr. On day 3, Sunday, 5.42 Cr. On day 4, Monday, 5.87 Cr. On day 5, Tuesday, 7.50 Cr. On day 6, Wednesday, and 7.50 Cr. on day 7, Thursday, 4.70 Cr. On day 8, Friday, and 6.36 Cr. on day 9, Saturday. With this Dream Girl 2 has made a strong entry in its second weekend and looking like to sustain ahead at a growing pace.

Dream Girl 2 has brought laughter back to the theaters. The film's biggest strength lies in the fact that it showcases the comedy in the best way possible, attracting the audience to the theaters. The widely acclaimed and enjoyed entertainer of the year has stayed true to its promise and has utilized the potential of its entire star cast in the best way possible.

Dream Girl 2 produced by Ektaa R Kapoor & Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film boasts a talented star-cast of actors such as Paresh Rawal, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, and Manoj Joshi. Dream Girl 2 was released in cinema halls on 25th August 2023.