New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja has succeeded in wooing the audience for the second time. 'Dream Girl', which also co-stars Ananya Panday, Manjot Singh, Paresh Rawal and Annu Kapoor, has been roaring at the Box Office. The film, which has been reported to have been made at a budget of Rs 35 crore, has collected Rs 40 crore in just three days of its release.

On Sunday (Aug 27), the film saw a massive jump from its opening day and earned Rs 16 crore at the Box Office, thus taking its collection to Rs 40 crore. While on Day 2, the film was at Rs 14.02 crore, it collected Rs 10.69 crore on its opening day. Given the latest Box Office collections of the comedy-drama, the film has already surpassed its budget and emerged as a hit. The film is most likely to witness a spike in the footfalls at theatres this entire week, specially on Raksha Bandhan. It is to be noted that 'Dream Girl 2' is the first hit of Ayushmann Khurrana after his last film 'An Action Hero' tanked at the Box Office.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest business collection of the comedy-drama, stating that the film is likely to get a push on Rakshabandhan holiday. He called, "#DreamGirl2 has a ROCK-SOLID opening weekend… The massy flavour has helped it score beyond metros / urban centres… Most importantly, the growth on Day 2 and 3 places #DG2 in a comfortable position… Fri 10.69 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 16 cr. Total: Rs 40.71 cr. #India biz. Going forward, #DreamGirl2 needs to maintain the grip on the make-or-break Mon. Besides the #RakshaBandhan holiday on Wed [which should witness a spike in biz], #DreamGirl2 will continue to enjoy an unopposed run in its *Weekend 2*… The film needs to collect as much as it can, before #Jawan strikes on [Thu] 7 Sept 2023."

'Dream Girl 2' has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Kapoor, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ranjan Raj, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles.

'Dream Girl 2' was initially set for release on June 29, 2023 and later shifted to June 23, 2023. The release date was once again changed to July 7, 2023. In April 2023, the film got a new release date which is August 25, 2023.