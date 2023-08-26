Dream Girl 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana Gets His Biggest Opening With Rs 10.69 Cr

New Delhi: Dream Girl 2 has managed to rake in double-digit opening with Rs 10.69 Crore at the Box Office. With a good push on Day 1, Ayushmann Khurrana also got his biggest opener to date. The perfect comic timing coupled with an ensemble star-cast of actors such as Paresh Rawal, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi among others has helped it gain a solid start.

Dream Girl 2 is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Of Ektaa R Kapoor and is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

A strong script combined with astute artists and narrative has propelled 'Dream Girl 2' as a box office hit and there are no signs of slowing down! After posting a stupendous opening number of "10.69" crores, the movie is marching on aggressively to post an even higher number for the entire weekend!

Dream Girl 2 is receiving love and appreciation from all corners, with viewers showering praises and critics giving it a great rating as well.

With such an amazing opening at the box office, Dream Girl 2 will keep marching towards a bigger number as audiences shower their love on the movie and come together to have a great laugh. Another feather in the cap for Ektaa R Kapoor who has time and again redefined the paradigm of entertainment with her visionary approach.