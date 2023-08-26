trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653777
NewsEntertainmentMovies
DREAM GIRL 2 DAY 1 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Dream Girl 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana Gets His Biggest Opening With Rs 10.69 Cr

Dream Girl 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday-starrer gets a double-digit opening.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 12:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dream Girl 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana Gets His Biggest Opening With Rs 10.69 Cr Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Dream Girl 2 has managed to rake in double-digit opening with Rs 10.69 Crore at the Box Office.  With a good push on Day 1, Ayushmann Khurrana also got his biggest opener to date. The perfect comic timing coupled with an ensemble star-cast of actors such as Paresh Rawal, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi among others has helped it gain a solid start. 

Dream Girl 2 is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Of Ektaa R Kapoor and is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. 


A strong script combined with astute artists and narrative has propelled 'Dream Girl 2' as a box office hit and there are no signs of slowing down! After posting a stupendous opening number of "10.69" crores, the movie is marching on aggressively to post an even higher number for the entire weekend!

Dream Girl 2 is receiving love and appreciation from all corners, with viewers showering praises and critics giving it a great rating as well. 

With such an amazing opening at the box office, Dream Girl 2 will keep marching towards a bigger number as audiences shower their love on the movie and come together to have a great laugh. Another feather in the cap for Ektaa R Kapoor who has time and again redefined the paradigm of entertainment with her visionary approach.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train