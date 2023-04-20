Dream Girl 2 Eid Special Promo: Ayushmann Khurrana Aka Pooja Gets A Call From ‘Bhaijaan’- Watch

New Delhi: Balaji Telefilms has just released a new promotional video for their upcoming film, ‘Dream Girl 2’, just in time for the joyous occasion of Eid and it's hilarious! The video features Ayushmann Khurrana's character, Pooja, talking to none other than Bollywood superstar Bhaijaan. The third promotional video of Dream Girl 2 features a hilarious and tongue-in-cheek conversation between Bhaijaan and Pooja.

Bhaijaan and Pooja are in middle of a nice romantic conversation and Bhaijaan is eager to catch a glimpse of Pooja's gorgeous face and asks her to reveal herself. The video takes an unexpected turn when the light switches off just as Bhaijaan is about to catch a glimpse of Pooja's beautiful face. The cliffhanger ending has left fans excited and curious about what will happen next.

This is the third promotional video featuring Pooja, and it's already creating a lot of buzz among fans. The previous videos featuring Pathan and Rockstar were a hit among audiences, and this one is taking it to the next level. The promotional videos for Dream Girl 2 have been successful in building hype and anticipation for the film, and fans are eagerly waiting for its release.

Dream Girl 2 promises to be a rib-tickling and entertaining film, and the chemistry between Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday is sure to set the screen on fire. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film promises to be a laugh riot. Fans can't wait to see what else Dream Girl 2 has in store. The film releases on 7th July 2023.