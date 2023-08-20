Dream Girl 2: Jeetendra Gushes Over Pooja Aka Ayushmann Khurrana, Watch Hilarious Video

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's upcoming film 'Dream Girl 2' is one of the most-awaited comedy-drama of the year. The film is all set to arrive in theatres, come this August 25. With just days left for the release, the makers and the star cast of the film are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the audience come to watch the film in theatres.

The film's first official trailer was unveiled recently and it left the viewers excited. After dropping the hilarious trailer, makers brought forth two songs 'Dil ka Telephone' and 'Naach', which have been rocking the music charts.

Apparently, Pooja aka Ayushmann Khurrana in the film has a new fan in her long list of illustrious celebrities and it's none other than the legend 'Jeetendra'. One of the most handsome actors from the industry, Jeetendra has enjoyed a female fan following that cannot be rivaled. An actor par excellence, Jeetendra is impressed with Pooja's beauty and elegance and in the interesting conversation can be seen enquiring on when would they finally get to enjoy the presentation. In a funny turn of events, Pooja tells him to check with the concerned team and Jeetuji's witty answer has us in splits. A testimony to the fact that the humour quotient of the movie is going to be superlative!



Check out the entire conversation here -

Speaking of the film 'Dream Girl 2' has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ranjan Raj, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles. The film was initially set for release on June 29, 2023 and later shifted to June 23, 2023. The release date was once again changed to July 7, 2023. In April 2023, the film got a new release date which is August 25, 2023.