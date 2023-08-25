trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653343
Dream Girl 2 Screening: Ananya Panday Smiles At Paps When Asked To Pose With Rumoured Boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur - Watch

Ananya Panday arrived in sass at the special screening of 'Dream Girl 2'. However, she scickered when the paparazzi asked her to pose for a picture with rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 10:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Aditya Roy Kapur attended the screening as well
  • Ananya Panday wore a denim corset top, with flared denim pants.
Dream Girl 2 Screening: Ananya Panday Smiles At Paps When Asked To Pose With Rumoured Boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The much-awaited comedy drama 'Dream Girl 2' has hit the theatres today. Continuing to bask in the ongoing buzz, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday-starrer was premiered at a special screening last night.  It was attended by a number of celebrities including Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vidya Balan, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvarri Wagh, amid others. 

Ananya Panday's rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur also attended the screening. Before the screening commenced, Ananya posed for the paparazzi which gave them the perfect opportunity to tease the 'Dream Girl 2' actress with Aditya's name. Looking chic in a denim-on-denim outfit, Ananya Panday wore a denim corset top, with flared denim pants. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilya,'Dream Girl 2' stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. The film also features a stellar cast including Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and many others.

