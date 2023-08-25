Dream Girl 2 Screening: Ananya Panday Smiles At Paps When Asked To Pose With Rumoured Boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur - Watch

New Delhi: The much-awaited comedy drama 'Dream Girl 2' has hit the theatres today. Continuing to bask in the ongoing buzz, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday-starrer was premiered at a special screening last night. It was attended by a number of celebrities including Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vidya Balan, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvarri Wagh, amid others.

Ananya Panday's rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur also attended the screening. Before the screening commenced, Ananya posed for the paparazzi which gave them the perfect opportunity to tease the 'Dream Girl 2' actress with Aditya's name. Looking chic in a denim-on-denim outfit, Ananya Panday wore a denim corset top, with flared denim pants.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilya,'Dream Girl 2' stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. The film also features a stellar cast including Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and many others.