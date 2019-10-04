Dream Girl collections: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer eyeing lifetime business of 'Badhaai Ho'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has proved his versatility as an actor yet again with his latest release 'Dream Girl'. The film released on September 13 and is still minting money at the box office. It also stars Nushrat Bharucha in a pivotal role.

Managing to maintain its steady run despite the release of the megabudget 'War', the film is eyeing lifetime business of Ayushmann's highest grosser 'Badhaai Ho'.

“#DreamGirl packs a healthy number in Week 3... Eyes *lifetime biz* of #BadhaaiHo, #AyushmannKhurrana’s highest-grossing film... [Week 3] Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 6.30 cr, Sun 6.50 cr, Mon 2 cr, Tue 2.50 cr, Wed 85 lakhs, Thu 50 lakhs. Total: ₹ 132.85 cr. #India biz.”, trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter.

Adarsh also wrote, “#DreamGirl biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 72.20 cr

Week 2: ₹ 38.60 cr

Week 3: ₹ 22.05 cr

Total: ₹ 132.85 cr

#India biz.

SUPER-HIT.”

'Dream Girl' also became Ayushmann Khuarrana's highest opener so far by collecting a whopping 10 crores on day one and is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.