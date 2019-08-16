Dream Girl: Nushrat Bharucha shares a BTS video featuring Ayushmann Khurrana—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha will soon share screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Dream Girl'. The film's trailer dropped a couple of days ago and is still trending on YouTube.

Nushrat, who plays Ayushmanns love interest in the film took to Instagram and shared a hilarious behind the scenes video. The 'Badhaai Ho' actor is seen all decked up in the video while the crew helps him with his hair and makeup touchup. Donning the traditional 'ghagra choli', Ayushmann is a total stunner!

Check out the video here:

'Dream Girl' has been helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is backed by Ekta Kapoor. The film will hit the silver screens on September 13 this year.

Ayushmann was last seen in 'Article 15' and played the role of an IPS officer in the film. The hard-hitting tale enjoyed a successful run at the box office and added another feather to Ayushmann's cap.

It will be interesting to see the actor in a light-hearted comedy after a film as intense as 'Article 15'.