'Dream run' of Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's 'Good Newwz' continues at the box office at Rs 147 crore

New Delhi: With no major release in the last two weeks, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's 'Good Newwz' is having a 'dream run' at the box office. The film had scored a century in less than a week of its release and is now eyeing at hitting Rs 200 crore jackpot. As of now, 'Good Newwz' is inching towards Rs 150 crore-mark.

'Good Newwz' has so far earned Rs 147.70 crore and on Saturday, the eighth day of its release, the film earned Rs 11.70 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported.

He said, "'Good Newwz' continues its dream run... Biz jumps yet again on [second] Sat... North circuits outstanding... Nears Rs 150 cr... Has a strong chance of hitting Rs 200 cr... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr. Total: Rs 147.70 cr. #India biz."

Take a look at the box office report of 'Good Newwz' here:

Akshay and Kareena's film is also doing well in the international market. 'Good Newwz' neared $ 6.5 million in the international arena in one week. Take a look:

Also Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, 'Good Newwz' is about two couples who are trying to have a baby through IVF.

Of the film, Akshay told news agency IANS, "We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for 'Good Newwz' as it's a subject which had to be shared with the audience. It's an important subject and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts. With this film, I am confident that a movie with good messaging and subject will always fetch success and appreciation."

'Good Newwz' is directed by Raj Mehta and co-produced by Akshay and Karan Johar.