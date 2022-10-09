NewsEntertainmentMovies
Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn to confess to his crimes? Here's what we know

Ajay Devgn will be also seen in an upcoming comedy film `Thank God` alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, which is slated to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022.

Last Updated: Oct 09, 2022
  • Ajay Devgn wraps up the shooting of his film 'Drishyam 2'
  • The film is being helmed by Abhishek Pathak
  • The film is slated for release on the 18th of November

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, on Sunday, wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming mystery thriller film 'Drishyam 2'. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022.

Recently the makers unveiled the teaser of the film which got massive responses from the audience.In the teaser, the makers shared some clippings from `Drishyam` showcasing the mysterious story of Vijay Salgaonkar (played by Ajay Devgn) and his family. At the end of the 1 minute 20-second long teaser, Ajay Devgn`s character could be seen recording his confession.

The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013`s Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50. Ajay Devgn`s character of Vijay in the hit 2015 film `Drishyam` made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction. 

Ajay is all set to reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay`s shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time.

Meanwhile, Ajay will be also seen in an upcoming comedy film `Thank God` alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, which is slated to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022.

Apart from that, he also has Boney Kapoor`s sports period film `Maidaan` which is all set to release on February 17, 2022, and his next directorial `Bholaa`.Tabu, on the other hand, will be seen alongside Ajay in 'Bholaa'. 

