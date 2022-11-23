Drishyam 2 Hindi Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn starrer continues POWER RUN with Rs 86 cr on Day 5

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 Hindi version has managed to win a milion hearts and that clearly shows at the ticket counters. Good word of mouth publicity and positive reviews haved pushed the fans to theatres in huge numbers and looks like soon it will cross the Rs 100 crore mark. Drishyam 2 Hindi raked in Rs 86 crore in flat 5 days.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collection figures. He wrote: While most films collapse / struggle on Day 5, #Drishyam2 continues to GALLOP TRIUMPHANTLY… Scores double digits [again]… Remarkable achievement during this turbulent phase… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr, Tue 10.48 cr. Total: ₹ 86.49 cr. #India biz.

While *most films* collapse / struggle on Day 5, #Drishyam2 continues to GALLOP TRIUMPHANTLY… Scores double digits [again]… Remarkable achievement during this turbulent phase… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr, Tue 10.48 cr. Total: ₹ 86.49 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/rYey2kcOt2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 23, 2022

After Golmaal Again, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior and Singham Returns - Drishyam 2 is likely to become Ajay Devgn's 4th film to hit Rs 100 cr net in one week, reportedly.

Drishyam 2 stars features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles with Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name. The film was certified U/A by the central board of film certification (CBFC) with an approved run-time of 2 hours 33 minutes.