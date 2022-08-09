Drishyam Films reveals first look of new film 'SIYA': SEE PIC

New Delhi: After giving several hits like 'Newton', 'Masaan' and 'Ankhon Dekhi', Drishyam Films has announced another hard-hitting human story called 'SIYA'. Starring Pooja Pandey and Vineet Kumar Singh, the film tells the tale of a small-town girl who despite all hurdles, decides to fight the oppressive patriarchy and takes off on a quest for justice.

The film is directed by Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films. The makers of 'SIYA' have launched the first-look poster of the film. Reflecting the cocktail of emotions a victim undergoes from fear, anger, pain and helplessness, the poster depicts the hard-hitting, gritty drama that is expected to generate social conversations.

Director Manish Mundra said, “SIYA sheds light on the hypocrisy behind the crimes countless women endure. The numbers of these crimes are staggering and only seem to be growing with every passing day. We hope to empower women to stand up and speak out with this film. Drishyam Films has always backed cinema that has a notable talking point and sends a message to film goers and SIYA too will follow suit. We hope that the audience will understand the relevance of our film and will speak out on the same.”

“This role and character honestly take a lot out of you emotionally and physically. I was moved by the script and just knew this story deserved to be told,” said lead actress Pooja Pandey.

To this, actor Vineet Kumar Singh added, “Drishyam Films are known for movies and stories that have global appeal and yet are deeply rooted in India. While 'SIYA' is based in India, it has a universal appeal because this concern is a global one.”

Produced by Drishyam Films, 'SIYA' will release on 16th September 2022 in theatres across India. Their previous film 'Newton' starring Rajkummar Rao was India’s official entry to Oscars in 2017.