Dunki Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Shah-Starrer Records Decent Performance Ahead Of Release - Know The Numbers

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dunki' is one of the highly anticipated releases of this year. After watching Dunki Drop 4 The Trailer, The audience is eagerly waiting to witness the heartwarming world that is well studded with a lot of emotions. No wonder, the audience has been quick enough to convert their excitement into advance bookings of Dunki. Before the film's release, the bookings have crossed 1 Cr. gross for opening day in India.

Shah Rukh Khan along with an immensely talented cast of Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover is all set to treat the audience with a saga of love, friendship, and emotions attached to homecoming. This has indeed kept the audience hooked to watch this endearing tale on the big screens which has certainly made the film's advance bookings cross humongous 1 Cr. gross for opening day in India. This indeed eyes on phenomenal opening and the film will definitely top its name in the record books.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 2023.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers.

Recently, the makers unveiled Dunki's official trailer titled 'Dunki: Drop 4' which offers a peek into the world of Rajkumar Hirani. Opening with SRK onboard a train, it sets the tone for the adventure that lies ahead. The video unit introduces the whimsical characters starting with Hardy, played by SRK, who enters a picturesque village in Punjab and encounters a group of spirited friends - Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, all sharing a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home.

'Dunki' is all set to hit theatres on December 21.