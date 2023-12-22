Dunki Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Makes Less Than Jawan, Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan both garnered Rs 1,000 crore worldwide, however, the actor’s latest release Dunki, which hit theatres on Thursday, has not managed to create the same buzz. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 30 crore nett domestic on its opening day, becoming the year’s seventh biggest opener after Jawan, Animal, Pathaan, Tiger 3, Gadar 2 and Adipurush. Jawan earned Rs 75 crore on the opening day, while Adipurush made Rs 36 crore.

Going by the opening day figures, Dunki is the least successful Shah Rukh khan film of the year. However, it is still bigger than Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 15.81 crore), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 15.73 crore), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Rs 11.1 crore) and Dream Girl 2 (Rs 10.69 crore).

On Thursday, Dunki recorded an overall occupancy rate of 29.94%. In the NCR region, there were 1,412 shows with an occupancy rate of around 31% and in Mumbai, there were 1,081 shows with an occupancy rate of around 29.75%. With a solo release on Thursday, the film will have to compete with Prashanth Neel's Salaar, which has been released in multiple languages across the country on Friday. Starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the key roles, Salaar is significantly surpassing Dunki and is estimated to earn over Rs 60 crore on its opening day.

Although it is Shah Rukh Khan's least successful film of the year, the opening day collection is still higher than his 2018 film Zero. Zero saw an opening of Rs 19.35 crore and managed to earn only Rs 90.28 crore during its lifetime.

For director Rajkumar Hirani, known for his successful box office record, the opening figures are lower than those of his last hit 'Sanju' (2018). The Ranbir Kapoor starrer grossed Rs 34.75 crore and finally managed to earn Rs 342.53 crore. Released after the incredible success of Animal, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.