Dunki Box Office Update: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Continues To Impress, Rakes In BIG Numbers - Deets Inside

New Delhi: Rajkumar Hirani-directorial 'Dunki' has indeed made a place for itself. With its soft and endearing genre, Sharh Rukh Khan-starrer is ruling not just the hearts of the masses but also the box office. The film has witnessed tremendous crowds of family audiences in the cinema halls and has proved to be an immensely relatable tale for the people living abroad.

Dunki is enjoying an amazing run in the theaters with great positive word of mouth coming in from the audience. Filled with humor and heart, Dunki's narrative has touched the hearts of viewers, driving families to theaters with its feel-good content. This ultimate family entertainer crossed the 200 Cr. mark in India and the 400 Cr. mark worldwide. Despite being a non-action film, Dunki has seen exceptional popularity and collections, standing as a testament to Rajkumar Hirani's cinema, brimming with love, humor, and emotions.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is now released on the big screen.

With Dunki's success, Shah Rukh Khan has made a hat trick in 2023. With 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and now 'Dunki', the superstar has ruled the box office for the entire year. 'Pathaan' grossed Rs 1,050.30 Cr., whereas Jawan grossed Rs 1,148.32 Cr. lifetime collection worldwide and now Dunki has crossed Rs 400 Cr. keeping the spree of SRK of delivering blockbusters in a single year.