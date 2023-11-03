New Delhi: It's just today, that the world witnessed the endearing world of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Dunki Drop 1 the first video unit! Released on the special occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, Dunki Drop 1 indeed came as the best treat for the fans, and the madness of the same was well witnessed at the fan event held in Mumbai today where SRK saw the first video uni #DunkiDrop1 with the fans.

The fan event on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday was held in Mumbai and witnessed the presence of Dunki Director Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi. The fans' love for SRK was seen on an exceptionally grand level, the event witnessed an amazing performance by Canadian rapper and singer-songwriter, Tesher where SRK was also seen shaking his legs on the stage.

The excitement among the fans for SRK's next Dunki was well witnessed, while fans made huge posters of SRK wishing him 'Happy Birthday'. The fans were hooting and hailing the name of King Khan and created a gallery of SRK films celebrating the journey of the superstar in the entertainment industry.

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release this December 2023.