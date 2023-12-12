trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2697864
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Shoots Special Promotional Song in UAE, Deets Inside

'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 07:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Shoots Special Promotional Song in UAE, Deets Inside

NEW DELHI: The release of 'Dunki Drop 5 O Maahi' has set the excitement at its peak to witness an endearing tale. While the audience are praising the way Rajkumar Hirani has crafted an immensely heartwarming world full of emotions, they also love the songs that set the right tone for the film. 

Now, to elevate the excitement further, an exhilarating update is coming from the sources that say Shah Rukh Khan has headed to UAE to shoot a special song of Dunki that is going to be a dance number carefully crafted for promotional purposes. 

As per the source close to the project, "Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani had planned it in such a way that he shot the song in three days and made it back in time for Suhana's film première on Tuesday night. The number was filmed on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi with a limited crew. Considering Shah Rukh's popularity in the UAE, it is heard that news of the song shoot created a buzz among his local fans.

'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. 

DUNKI-SALAAR BOX OFFICE BATTLE

'Dunki' will face a Box Office battle with Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar', which is also arriving in cinemas on December 22, 2023. 'Salaar', also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu and Easwari Rao, will be released in Telugu along with dubbed versions of Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

DUNKI

'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. 

The film is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, and written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It is is slated to release on December 21, 2023.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Which countries will disappear due to rising sea levels?
DNA Video
Congress Dhiraj Sahu IT Raid: Cash haul reaches Rs 351 crore
DNA Video
DNA: Putin praises PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: IPC issues drug safety alert for Painkiller Meftal
DNA Video
DNA: 220 Crore IT Raid Congress: Who is Dheeraj Sahu?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen to Mahua Moitra now?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Relationship' with mobile outweighs 'blood relations'!
DNA Video
DNA: Putin visits Saudi Arabia and UAE
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar grants India consular access to 8 Navy veterans
DNA Video
DNA: Sreesanth vs Gautam Gambhir 'fixer' scandal