Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan starrer on the list of most awaited Hindi films

New Delhi: 'Dunki' has been making a lot of buzz ever since the audience heard that it's going to be a big collaboration between two pioneers of the film industry, ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the first time. Having created a lot of hype around the corner, the film has now made its place in the top 5 ‘Most Awaited Films’.

The movie's announcement was made a few months ago. The movie is slated for release on December 22nd, 2023. According to the most recent Ormax Media report, the picture has positioned itself as one of the top 5 "Most Awaited Films" as the audience waits impatiently to see some glimpses of it.

Here is the list of movies:

#OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Hindi films, as on Oct 15, 2022 (only films releasing Dec 2022 onwards whose trailer has not released yet have been considered) pic.twitter.com/AdEbcrgysZ — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) October 18, 2022

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, ‘Dunki’, is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Tapsee Pannu in the lead roles, and is written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon, and produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. The film went on floors this April, 2022, with the next schedule being shot extensively in Punjab.

Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan, who has been away from the big screens for quite some time now, will make his comeback with the big budgeted action thriller 'Pathaan'. The film also stars actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.