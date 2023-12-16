Dunki To Have Better Screen Space, Collection Than Salaar, Predicts Trade Analyst Girish Wankhede

NEW DELHI: As the Christmas season ushers in cinematic showdowns, the clash between Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' and Prabhas' 'Salaar' is poised to be the ultimate face-off at the box office. Trade analyst Girish Wankhede, in an exclusive conversation with TOI, shared insights into the anticipated battle between these two mega releases.

Wankhede emphasized the daring move of 'Salaar' opting for a direct clash with 'Dunki,' considering its high-profile competition from SRK and Rajkumar Hirani's collaboration. Despite having the opportunity to release during Pongal in January, the makers of 'Salaar' chose the Christmas battleground, a move Wankhede described as "very courageous."

"'Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire' will be a big release because it comes from the production house, which has given the astonishing ‘KGF’ franchise and speaks volumes of its production value and ambition. Written and directed by Prashant Neel and backed up by Hombale Films which believes in astrology to the extent of releasing and clashing it with ‘Dunki’ instead of coming in the second week of January during Pongal."

I see it as a very courageous act owing to its impressive screen-sharing clash with mighty ‘Dunki,’ which is riding high on the super successful duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. 'Dunki' will have more acceptability with exhibitors, whereas ‘Salaar’ will score because of its precedence and newfound love for South Indian action films," said Girish.

Further, upon analyzing the trailer of both movies, he mentioned the highlights that speak volumes about the impact that the film will have on the audience and the market

Looking at both the trailers and the excitement right now, I think ‘Dunki’ will have a better screen space and better collections because this year seemingly belongs to Shah Rukh Khan and he may score a hattrick as he still is in great form and shape."

'Salaar's trailer still carries a hangover of ‘KGF’ and with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, It doesn’t give that extra edge irrespective of its great look. 'Dunki' is a sure-shot winner in terms of the first-day collection and it will not at all be less than 40 crores," he quoted.

In conclusion, Wankhede envisioned 'Dunki' as a global phenomenon, citing its charm, widespread appeal, and the compelling narrative it brings. While acknowledging 'Salaar' as a high-budget action film relying on star power. He said, "'Dunki' exudes charm and it has more acceptability pan India as well as worldwide and it will be a global phenomenon because of the issue it has raised in its narrative. 'Salaar' is more of a typical action film mounted on a heavy budget and it will purely work on its star value and action sequences. 'Dunki' will surely manage to be in the league of 'Jawaan' and 'Pathan', and if not bigger than both, it will surely be scoring a considerable number at the global box office. Then it will grow with great word of mouth and positive reviews."