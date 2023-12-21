trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2701267
#DunkiDay: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Watch 1st Day 1st Show At Gaiety Galaxy With Dhols, Fireworks - Watch

#DunkiDay1: Dunki's first show was hosted in India at 5:55 am at Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy and fans ensured it was nothing less than a celebration.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 08:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
#DunkiDay: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Watch 1st Day 1st Show At Gaiety Galaxy With Dhols, Fireworks - Watch Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan can be called the Man of 2023, he has made two exceptionally successful box office touchdowns breaking all the records with Pathaan and Jawan, and is ready for his hat-trick now with 'Dunki.' The Raj Kumar Hirani directorial releases in the theatres today and fans have kick-started the celebrations right from the first show. 

Dunki's first show was hosted in India at 5:55 am at Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy and fans ensured it was nothing less than a celebration. A massive crowd of people came together to kick off Dunki’s release with dhol-tasha and fireworks. Also, a big cutout of the actor was spotted at the venue, celebrated by Shah Rukh Khan fans. Many videos are now going viral on social media and fans are praising the actor and the director for delivering yet another blockbuster. 

In the now-viral video, Shah Rukh fans can be seen dancing together on dhol beats. A few fans were seen holding up cutouts of a flight with Dunki written on it. Fans were seen dancing outside the theatre while they waited for the film to premiere. 

 

 

SRK himself retweeted the videos and thanked his fans for the love. He wrote, "Thank u guys and girls have a good show and hope u all get entertained by #Dunki." 

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers. 

According to the recent numbers, film booked Rs 15 crores in advance bookings. 

