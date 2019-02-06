हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Box Office collections: Check report card

'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' hit the screens on February 1, 2019.

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor's latest outing 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' (ELKDTAL) has received a mixed response from the audience and the critics alike. The movie deals with the sensitive issue of same-sex love and Sonam played the protagonist named Sweety Chaudhary.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the domestic and overseas collections. He wrote: “#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.58 cr, Mon 1.90 cr, Tue 1.71 cr. Total: ₹ 17.14 cr. India biz.

#Overseas total till Mon: $ 1.2 mn [₹ 8.59 cr]... Key markets:

USA+Canada: $ 640k

UK: $ 180k

Australia: $ 137k

#ELKDTAL”

The film also marked the big screen Bollywood debut of south star Regina Cassandra.

It has been directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. It features Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. South sensation Regina Cassandra, Brijendra Kala and Madhumalti Kapoor play pivotal parts.

So, have you seen the flick as yet?

 

