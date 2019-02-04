Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Box Office collections: Sonam-Anil Kapoor starrer faces poor weekend opening

New Delhi: Despite being lauded for its impeccable direction and the effortless portrayal of all the characters, 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' starring father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor failed to show any firework at the Box Office.

The film did not open well and the weekend collections also remained poor. The bulk of business came mostly from multiplexes in cities, the figures of which were also not impressive. The first-weekend collection of the film stands up Rs 8.50 crore. The film has so far managed to collect Rs 13.53 crore.

Taran Adarsh posted the film's Box Office figures from his Twitter handle and wrote, "#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga finds limited patronage... Plexes of select metros witnessed growth over the weekend, but the overall total is low... Weekdays crucial... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.58 cr. Total: ₹ 13.53 cr. India biz. #ELKDTAL."

'Ek Lakdi Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' revolves around the secret love story of Sonam Kapoor's character, who finds it difficult to come out of her closet. She feels stifled in her own world until a friend and confidante Rajkummar Rao walks into her life.

The film highlights the plight of a homosexual person struggling to reveal her real identity to the conservative society. Sonam's role in the film is one of a kind as no mainstream actress had taken up a character like this in the recent past and hence the film is highly anticipated.

The film is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. The star cast also includes Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. Southern sensation Regina Cassandra, Brijendra Kala and Madhumalti Kapoor will also be seen in pivotal roles.

'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' has released on February 1, 2019.