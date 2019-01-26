Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga gets 12A rating for references to discrimination by British Censors

New Delhi: Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's upcoming film 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' has been awarded a 12A certification with references to discrimination with an approved run time of 120 minutes by the British Censors.

The official Twitter handle of British Board of Film Classification wrote, "EK LADKI KO DEKHA TOH AISA LAGA (12A) references to discrimination http://www.bbfc.co.uk/AZF364673."

EK LADKI KO DEKHA TOH AISA LAGA (12A) references to discrimination https://t.co/GW5pm2e1uA — BBFC (@BBFC) January 25, 2019

This is in a first that real life father-daughter duo of Anil and Sonam are sharing screen space together and it makes for an interesting deal.

The film is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and also features Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in key roles. South sensation Regina Cassandra, Brijendra Kala and Madhumalti Kapoor play pivotal parts.

The trailer of the film was released in December last month and it has met with a positive response from the makers. It opened with a flamboyant Rajkummar narrating his love story to an audience in the form of a play. It also had some adorable moments featuring Juhi and Anil. Juhi was last seen in 'Gulabi Gang' in 2012 and is making her comeback with 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'.

The 'hatke' theme and plot of the film has already piqued the interest of the viewers who are eagerly waiting for the film to arrive in theatres.

The film is produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Fox Star Studios and written by Gazal Dhaliwal. The film will mark the directorial debut of Shelly Chopra Dhar.