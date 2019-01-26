हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga gets 12A rating for references to discrimination by British Censors

The film has been passed with no cuts by British Censors Board.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga gets 12A rating for references to discrimination by British Censors
Photo courtesy: Film Poster

New Delhi: Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's upcoming film 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' has been awarded a 12A certification with references to discrimination with an approved run time of 120 minutes by the British Censors.

The official Twitter handle of British Board of Film Classification wrote, "EK LADKI KO DEKHA TOH AISA LAGA (12A) references to discrimination http://www.bbfc.co.uk/AZF364673." 

This is in a first that real life father-daughter duo of Anil and Sonam are sharing screen space together and it makes for an interesting deal.

The film is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and also features Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in key roles. South sensation Regina Cassandra, Brijendra Kala and Madhumalti Kapoor play pivotal parts.

The trailer of the film was released in December last month and it has met with a positive response from the makers. It opened with a flamboyant Rajkummar narrating his love story to an audience in the form of a play. It also had some adorable moments featuring Juhi and Anil. Juhi was last seen in 'Gulabi Gang' in 2012 and is making her comeback with 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. 

The 'hatke' theme and plot of the film has already piqued the interest of the viewers who are eagerly waiting for the film to arrive in theatres. 

The film is produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Fox Star Studios and written by Gazal Dhaliwal. The film will mark the directorial debut of Shelly Chopra Dhar.

Tags:
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa LagaAnil KapoorSonam KapoorBritish censorsBBFC12A certificate
Next
Story

Akshay Kumar greets everyone on Republic Day with a still from his film Kesari — Check out

Must Watch

Jammu & Kashmir: Stone pelters target school bus in Ganbderbal district