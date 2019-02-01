Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga tweet review: Sonam Kapoor starrer same-sex drama is here to impress

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga review

New Delhi: One of the most anticipated films of 2019, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga starring Sonam Kapoor has finally made its way to the theaters. The trailers of the film were widely acknowledged by the audience and critics because of its gripping subject. Although the makers have dropped ample hints about the film's same-sex angle, no official confirmation was given about the same.

The film revolves around the secret love story of Sonam Kapoor's character, who finds it difficult to come out of her closet.  She feels stifled in her own world until a friend and confidante Rajkummar Rao walks into her life.

Ritika Handoo of Zee News English is reviewing the film live. Follow this space for her updates.

The film aims to highlight the plight of a homosexual person struggling to reveal her real identity to the conservative society. 

Sonam's role in the film is one of a kind as no mainstream actress had taken up a character like this in the recent past and hence the film is highly anticipated. 

The film is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. The starcast includes  Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. Southern sensation Regina Cassandra, Brijendra Kala and Madhumalti Kapoor will also be seen in pivotal roles.

'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' hits the screens on February 1, 2019

