'Ek Villain Returns' is right about the corner and definitely, all the songs that have been released are winning hearts of the audiences.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 03:57 PM IST
  • Arjun Kapoor's career has been punctuated with great music and he is thrilled that his songs in Ek Villain 2 have also become chartbusters.
  • No song you will remember that has Arjun in it and is not a big hit.
New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor's career has been punctuated with great music and he is thrilled that his songs in Ek Villain 2 have also become chartbusters. No song you will remember that has Arjun in it and is not a big hit. 'Ek Villain Returns' is right about the corner and definitely, all the songs that have been released are winning hearts of the audiences.

Arjun says, "I have been lucky to get great songs all through my career and Ek Villain 2 soundtrack has just added some incredibly beautiful songs to my filmography. Starting from my first film, Ishaqzaade in which I had Chokra Jawaan, Jhalla Wallah and Pareshaan, to Two States in which I had Mast Magan and Chaandaniya, Tune Maari Entriyaan in Gunday, Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga and Baarish in Half Girlfriend, High Heels in Ki & Ka, Tere Liye and Proper Patola in Namastey England, Hawa Hawa in Mubarakan, I have had amazing songs - dance numbers or soulful romantic tracks!"

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He further added, "These songs became chartbusters and caught the fancy of people nationwide. In all these songs, I have had the pleasure of pairing up with great co-stars and thanks to the music, our pairing and chemistry have entertained everyone and it has been a talking point for the film. So, I’m thrilled that Ek Villain 2 has an incredible album featuring songs like Galliyan Returns, Dil and Shaamat and I’m happy that people are already appreciating my chemistry with Tara, with whom I have never been paired."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Arjun's chemistry with Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain 2 has become a big talking point and Arjun credits the music of Ek Villain 2 to bring their vibe with each other to the forefront.

"I have always believed that the longevity of a Hindi film actor is hugely dependent on the songs that he or she gets because songs make an unforgettable impact in the minds of people. With Ek Villain 2, I hope to make a little more place in the hearts of audiences, thanks to the breathtaking music which is resonating with the youth of the country," he concluded.

Arjun also has an interesting mix of films this year that will see him straddle many genres. Apart from being seen in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2', Arjun is also in Aasman Bhardwaj's 'Kuttey' and Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller.'

 

