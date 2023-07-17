trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636686
Ekta Kapoor's Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 Goes On Floor, Film To Arrive In Theatres On This Date

'Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2' explores the complexities of relationships and unveils the hidden facets of modern-day love in the era of the Internet. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 04:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Ekta Kapoor's Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 Goes On Floor, Film To Arrive In Theatres On This Date Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Balaji Telefilms, the renowned Indian production house, has officially announced the commencement of the highly anticipated shoot for their upcoming film 'Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2' (LSD 2). Set to captivate audiences worldwide, this thrilling sequel is slated to hit theaters on February 16, 2024, delivering an unforgettable and exhilarating experience.

Building upon the astounding success of its predecessor, 'LSD', the team behind Balaji Telefilms is geared up to create a thought-provoking cinematic journey. Taking to social media, they shared, 'Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2' starts Rolling Now! Welcome to Love in the times of the Internet. #LSD2 Shoot Begins!"

 

A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

'Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2' explores the complexities of relationships and unveils the hidden facets of modern-day love in the era of the Internet. Through a gripping narrative and compelling performances, the film promises to delve deeper into the themes of love, betrayal, and the consequences of our technologically driven world.

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' is Presented by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Cult Movies. The film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and is Directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

