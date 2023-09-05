trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658146
Ektaa Kapoor To Throw Intimate Bash To Celebrate Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 Success

The Raaj Shaandilyaa's directorial has been performing well at the ticket counters and is inching towards the Rs 100 crore club.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 02:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms is basking in the blockbuster success of her recent release 'Dream Girl 2', starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. The film, upon its release, has become the audience's favorite, and it performed phenomenally at the Box Office. The leading producer gave the versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana his career's biggest opener with a collection of 10.69 crore, and continuing its fabulous run, the film collected 86.16 crore so far and is eying for 100 crore in the coming days. With the stupendous success coming in for the film, Ektaa Kapoor is planning to organize an intimate success party to commemorate the victory of the franchise and the unanimous love from the masses.

In the evening of September 6, an intimate party will be organized at Ektaa Kapoor's house on Wednesday. The party will be graced by the presence of close family and friend's along with the team of 'Dream Girl 2'. 


While we have seen many sequels in the past work big time at the Box Office, 'Dream Girl 2' comes as another surprise, which proved the merit of the sequel and has also stamped that the franchise with its well-made content will be the audience's first choice at the ticket windows.

