Emergency: Milind Soman’s first look as ‘war hero’ Sam Manekshaw out!

New Delhi: Actor-director Kangana Ranaut revealed the first look of Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw from her upcoming film ‘Emergency’. The actress took to Instagram to reveal the look. It features Milind Soman in the iconic moustache and uniform of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

“Presenting the dynamic @milindrunning as #SamManekshaw, the man instrumental for saving India’s frontiers during the Indo-Pak war and whose service was as distinguished as his honesty; a charmer, a war hero and a visionary leader in #Emergency,” she wrote in the caption.

Sharing the post on his Instagram handle, Milind wrote, "Honoured to be a part of @kanganaranaut ’s directorial #Emergency and play the role of Sam Manekshaw, the man who, with his wit and gallantry, led India to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war!"

Till now, Kangana has revealed the first looks of Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary and Shreyas Talpade from the film. Kangana will essay the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, while Shreyas Talpade will play the role of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Anupam Kher, on the other hand, will be portraying the revolutionary leader J P Narayan and Mahima Chaudhry will be seen as Indira Gandhi’s confidante Pupul Jayakar.

Based on one of the hardest times in Indian democracy, ‘Emergency’ directed by Kangana Ranaut. The screenplay and dialogues of the film have been penned by Ritesh Shah. It has been produced by Kangana herself under her banner Manikarnika Films alongwith Renu Pitti. This also marks Kangana’s first solo directorial project. Earlier, she had co-directed ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ alongwith Krish Jagarlamudi.