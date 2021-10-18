हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi's horror film 'Dybbuk - The Curse Is Real' teaser out

The film marks the digital debut of Emraan Hashmi and is all set to be released on October 29, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

Emraan Hashmi&#039;s horror film &#039;Dybbuk - The Curse Is Real&#039; teaser out

MUMBAI: Makers of the horror-thriller 'Dybbuk - The Curse Is Real', which stars Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta in the lead roles, have launched an intriguing teaser of the upcoming film. Written and directed by Jay K, the Amazon Original film is the official remake of the 2017 Malayalam blockbuster - 'Ezra'.

Emraan Hashmi shared the mysterious teaser on his Instagram handle and wrote the caption, "A mysterious box, an ancient key. If you open this #Dybbuk do you know what will be set free?"The spooky teaser sees Nikita's character opening a Dybbuk box that has trouble written all over it. What follows next is a series of terrifying events that will keep the audience at the edge of their seats.

The film also features actor Manav Kaul in a prominent role. The movie is jointly produced by Panorama Studios and T-Series and the music is given by Clinton Cerejo.

The film marks the digital debut of Emraan Hashmi and is all set to be released on October 29, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

