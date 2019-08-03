close

Enni Soni from Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho crosses 15 million views on Youtube-Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and southern superstar Prabhas' first collaboration has garnered a lot of attention even before its release. Earlier, it was the star cast that caught people's attention, now it is the interesting songs in the film that are striking the right chords with the audience.

The song Enni Soni has garnered over 15 million views on Youtube, a day after its release. Check it out here:

The song is a pure visual delight as it has been shot at the picturesque backdrop of Stubaier Glacier - Top of Tyrol, in Finstertal Stausee Kühtai – Innsbruck and its Holiday Villages, Germany. 

Shraddha looks straight out of a fairytale as she dons quirky dresses against a white snow-capped mountain background. 

Hailed as one of the most-awaited films of the year, Saaho is being shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously. The film has an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, among others. 

Sahoo is all set to hit the screens on August 30, 2019.

