malang collections

Entertainment News: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani starrer 'Malang' crosses Rs 50 cr at Box Office

'Malang' also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal parts. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Mohit Suri's romantic thriller 'Malang' has managed to sail past Rs 50 crore mark at the Box Office. The movie starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani opened to mixed reviews from the critics but look like the fans enjoyed watching it. 

This proves why despite facing tough competition from movies like 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Malang' has been able to pull the crowd to theatres.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures with fans. He wrote: #Malang hits ₹ 50 cr... Third film to cross ₹ 50 cr mark in 2020, after #Tanhaji [nearing ₹ 275 cr] and #StreetDancer3D [nearing ₹ 75 cr]... [Week 2] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.52 cr, Sun 3.25 cr, Mon 1.53 cr, Tue 1.49 cr. Total: ₹ 50.69 cr. #India biz.

'Malang' also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal parts. Aditya and Disha have never been paired together before this and the fans are excited to watch their reel chemistry which looks palpable.

 

 

malang collectionsMalangmalang box office collectionsDisha PataniAditya Roy KapurMohit Suri
