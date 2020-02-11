हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Entertainment News: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani's 'Malang' shows growth at Box Office

The stunning pair of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in 'Malang' has received all the love from the audiences. Fans showered appreciation and hailed a fresh on-screen pairing. The movie by Mohit Suri has managed to maintain a steady pace at the Box Office. 

New Delhi: The stunning pair of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in 'Malang' has received all the love from the audiences. Fans showered appreciation and hailed a fresh on-screen pairing. The movie by Mohit Suri has managed to maintain a steady pace at the Box Office. 

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures with fans. He wrote: #Malang posts respectable numbers on Day 4... Metros/multiplexes contribute to its earnings... Needs to maintain the trend on remaining weekdays for a decent Week 1 total... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr, Sun 9.76 cr, Mon 4.04 cr. Total: ₹ 29.40 cr. #India biz.

'Malang' also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal parts. Aditya and Disha have never been paired together before this and the fans are excited to watch their reel chemistry which looks palpable.

 

